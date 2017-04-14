Nude scenes have become second nature for Justin Theroux. You can even watch one in the video above! The actor opened up about always stripping down on his hit show The Leftovers in a new interview with The New York Times, which published on Friday, April 14.

“There’s always a reason for me to be shirtless,” he said of his character, Kevin Garvey. “I’m either being rebirthed into a different astral plane — it does make a certain amount of sense that he would be naked. Or I’m waking up with my wife in the morning. It’s not The Dick Van Dyke Show. I’m not going to be wearing baby blue pajamas.”

Theroux, 45, has starred on the HBO series, which is adapted from Tom Perrotta’s 2011 book of the same name, since 2014. The eight-episode third and final season kicks off on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the Girl on the Train star attended the show’s season 3 L.A. premiere with his wife, Jennifer Aniston. The pair coordinated in black as they showed off PDA on the red carpet.

Theroux admits that he keeps Aniston, 48, in the loop about the scary situations that Kevin gets into. “But knowing about it and being there while it’s happening is a totally different thing,” he explained to the NYT. “There are times when she’ll call me, and she’ll be out with friends, and I’ll be at the bottom of a well with mud all over me. And I’ll be like, ‘I really have to call you back.'”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in August 2015 that Theroux and the Friends alum married at their $21 million Bel Air mansion, three years after getting engaged.

