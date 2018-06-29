Justin Timberlake’s acting ability wasn’t the only thing that wowed costar Patricia Clarkson as they filmed Friends With Benefits. The 58-year-old was also impressed by Timberlake’s talent “below the waist” when the now-37-year-old filmed a nude scene for the 2011 rom-com.

The revelation came on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, July 28, as host Cohen interrogated her in the “How Big Was It?” segment. For the first question, Cohen asked Clarkson who had the biggest chance of being her friends with benefits on the set of the film — in which she played the mother of Mila Kunis’ character, Timberlake’s onscreen love interest.

“Hands down, Justin Timberlake,” Clarkson replied, laughing. “Because if we wanna talk about ‘big’… Sorry, Justin. Oh, God.”

“Is Justin endowed well?” asked Cohen, 50.

“Well…” the Sharp Objects actress responded, stammering. “I had the good fortune to get to see him all there because they were shooting a scene where he couldn’t keep anything on … He is a gorgeous man.”

“He’s gifted below the waist!” Cohen exclaimed.

“Oh, yes,” Clarkson responded. “Sorry … His mother’s going to kill me.”

Cohen quipped: “He’s going to be thrilled!”

In other “big” reveals, Clarkson said Maze Runner was her biggest paycheck and Kathy Bates was her biggest award show competition. Fellow guest Elizabeth Perkins, meanwhile, revealed she was the biggest pothead on the set of Weeds and Mary-Louise Parker was the biggest perfectionist she has worked with.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!