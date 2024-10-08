Justin Timberlake sent a message to his fans after postponing a show last-minute on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

“I’m so sorry to postpone tonight’s show,” Timberlake, 43, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 8. “I have an injury that is preventing me from performing.”

Timberlake noted that he’s hoping to add the show back onto the calendar. “I’m so disappointed to not see you all — but I’m working to reschedule ASAP,” he wrote. “I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y’all deserve.”

Timberlake concluded his upload by praising his fans for their empathy. “Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always,” he wrote, signing the note “JT.”

Timberlake was set to perform in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday. One night prior to the cancellation, Timberlake put on a show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Days earlier, Timberlake made a stop in Montreal — the same night as his and wife Jessica Biel’s 12th anniversary.

“We back! Thank you @jessicabiel for sharing our anniversary with Montreal. LOVE Y’ALL! #TFTWTOUR,” Timberlake wrote via Instagram on Saturday, October 5.

He uploaded a video tribute with clips from his recent performance, including his on-stage shout-out to Biel, 42. “This is also a very special evening for me. My wife is here tonight, and tonight is our 12-year anniversary,” he said, as the crowd cheered inside Centre Bell Arena.

Timberlake blew a kiss to Biel, who threw it right back at him. “So be nice to her, Montreal, because she’s sharing with all you guys tonight,” he concluded. (The pair, who tied the knot in 2012, share kids Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4.)

Related: Justin Timberlake‘s Biggest Controversies Through the Years Justin Timberlake has weathered many storms throughout his career in the spotlight. After getting his start on Star Search and The All New Mickey Mouse Club, Timberlake formed ‘NSync alongside MMC costar JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. During the group’s heyday, lead singer Timberlake sparked a romance with Britney Spears. Spears […]

One month prior, Timberlake apologized for his DUI arrest earlier in the summer. (Us Weekly confirmed in June that Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons. He was held in police custody and arraigned. He was later released without bail and charged with two traffic violations and a single count of DWI.)

“Many of you have been covering me for a lot of my life and, as you may know, I try to hold myself to a very high standard for myself,” Timberlake said during a press conference in September. “This was not that. I found myself in a position where I could have made a different decision, but I’ve had some time to reflect on that.”

He continued, “What I’d like to say to everyone watching and listening: Even if you have one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car. There’s so many alternatives, call a friend, take an Uber, there’s many travel apps [or] take a taxi. This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake.”

Timerblake agreed to a plea deal, accepting a lesser charge of traffic violation. He’s set to complete 25 to 40 hours of community service with a nonprofit, pay a $500 fine and issue a public safety announcement.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).