Justin Timberlake celebrated his 12th anniversary with his wife Jessica Biel on stage in Montreal.

“We back! Thank you @jessicabiel for sharing our anniversary with Montreal. LOVE Y’ALL! #TFTWTOUR,” Timberlake, 43, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, October 5, alongside a video tribute featuring clips from his recent performance in Montreal.

He performed in Montreal on Friday, October 4, as part of The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which just so happened to coincide with his and Biel’s 12th anniversary. The video included a clip of Timberlake onstage acknowledging his wife, 42, for “sharing” him with the crowd on their special night.

“This is also a very special evening for me. My wife is here tonight, and tonight is our 12-year anniversary,” the musician said, which was met with cheers from the crowd inside Centre Bell Arena.

Related: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Through the Years Bike rides, courtside PDA, red carpet glam, and more! See how Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's friendship evolved into romance.

Timberlake then blew a kiss to Biel, who returned the sweet gesture from just off stage. He concluded, “So be nice to her, Montreal, because she’s sharing with all you guys tonight.”

Biel and Timberlake began dating in 2007 but finally tied the knot in 2012. The pair share sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4. The Grammy winner’s shoutout to his wife comes 1 month after he apologized for his drunk driving arrest earlier this summer.

“Many of you have been covering me for a lot of my life and, as you may know, I try to hold myself to a very high standard for myself,” Timberlake said during a press conference in Sag Harbor, New York on September 13. “This was not that. I found myself in a position where I could have made a different decision, but I’ve had some time to reflect on that.”

“What I’d like to say to everyone watching and listening: Even if you have one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car,” Timberlake continued. “There’s so many alternatives, call a friend, take an Uber, there’s many travel apps [or] take a taxi. This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake.”

Related: Justin Timberlake‘s Controversies Through the Years: Cheating Scandals, Nipplegate and More Justin Timberlake has weathered many storms throughout his career in the spotlight. After getting his start on Star Search and The All New Mickey Mouse Club, Timberlake formed ‘NSync alongside MMC costar JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. During the group’s heyday, lead singer Timberlake sparked a romance with Britney Spears. Spears […]

Timberlake was arrested in June for driving under the influence while in the Hamptons. He was held in police custody overnight before being arraigned in the morning, where he was charged with two traffic violations and 1 count of DWI. He was released on his own recognizance the following day.

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly at the time of Timberlake’s arrest that Biel was “extremely upset” about the ordeal. “She was shocked to hear the news and had no idea as she was working,” the source shared. “She was really worried about him.”

When he appeared in court a few days later, Timberlake agreed to a plea deal and accepted a lesser charge of traffic violation. As a result, he must complete 25 to 40 hours of community service with a nonprofit. He was also charged $500 and required to issue a public safety announcement.