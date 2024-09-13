Justin Timberlake is apologetic for his actions after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

“Many of you have been covering me for a lot of my life and, as you may know, I try to hold myself to a very high standard for myself,” Timberlake, 43, said during a Friday, September 13, press conference outside the courthouse in Sag Harbor, New York. “This was not that. I found myself in a position where I could have made a different decision, but I’ve had some time to reflect on that.”

Timberlake was arrested in June for driving while intoxicated while in the Hamptons. The singer was held in police custody overnight before an arraignment hearing where he was charged with a single count of DWI and two traffic violations. Timberlake was released on his own recognizance the next day.

Timberlake appeared in court on Friday, accepting the lesser charge of a traffic violation and agreeing to a plea deal. He must complete 25 to 40 hours of community service with a nonprofit, pay a $500 fine and issue a public safety announcement.

“What I’d like to say to everyone watching and listening: Even if you have one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car,” Timberlake said on Friday. “There’s so many alternatives, call a friend, take an Uber, there’s many travel apps [or] take a taxi. This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake.”

Timberlake reiterated that he “certainly” has learned from his aforementioned mistake.

“Like I said, even [if you have] one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car,” Timberlake stressed before apologizing to others involved. “I grew up in a small town, so I can appreciate and understand the strain or unique nature that this must have been on the people of Sag Harbor, but I just want to say … I’m very grateful and I thank them.”

He concluded, “I’d like to say that we can all be more safe out there and I’m gonna do my part. I hope that everyone else does their part and thank you very much.”

Timberlake’s wife, actress Jessica Biel, has not publicly addressed the situation. A source previously told Us Weekly in June that she was “extremely upset.”

“She was shocked to hear the news and had no idea as she was working,” the insider exclusively told Us. “She was really worried about him.”

Biel, 42, and Timberlake have been married since 2012 and share sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).