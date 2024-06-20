Jessica Biel has been “extremely upset” following husband Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

“Jessica is extremely upset. She was shocked to hear the news and had no idea as she was working,” an insider exclusively tells Us. “She was really worried about him.”

News broke on Tuesday, June 18, that Timberlake, 43, had been arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons.

“On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel,” a statement from the Sag Harbor Police Department read. “A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”

Timberlake was taken into custody and held overnight ahead of an arraignment hearing. After being arraigned on Tuesday, the singer was released on his own recognizance without bail. Timberlake’s lawyer, Ed Burke, told Us that the singer was only charged with a single count of DWI for refusing a breathalyzer test. He was also cited for two traffic violations.

Biel, 42, who has not publicly addressed Timberlake’s arrest, is currently filming The Better Sister in New York City. The actress has been married to Timberlake since 2012 and they share sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3. Per the source, Timberlake told Biel that “he was barely drinking.”

“She always gives Justin the benefit of the doubt,” the insider adds.

A second source, meanwhile, tells Us that Timberlake was “taking a quick break” from his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

“Justin was at dinner with friends and … [and he] wanted to enjoy some down time and have fun,” the insider says. “He and his friends didn’t even really drink that much so they were shocked he was pulled over.”

According to the source, Timberlake has not really “been drinking” while touring. “[He’s] been really healthy with the ongoing tour,” the insider notes.

Timberlake has a court date scheduled for July 26 and Burke is making plans to defend the ‘Nsync alum.

“[We] look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations,” Burke told Page Six in a Wednesday, June 19, statement. “We will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).