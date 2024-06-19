Jessica Biel appeared unbothered while continuing to shoot her new show in New York City following husband Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest.

After news broke of Timberlake’s brush with the law, Biel, 42, stayed on The Better Sister set instead of rushing to her husband’s side. Photos snapped on Tuesday, June 18, showed the actress looking chic in a black mini dress featuring transparent panels showing off some skin. Biel kept her head down in most of the images but could be seen smiling in others.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier on Tuesday that Timberlake, 43, was arrested in the Hamptons and refused to take a breathalyzer test. He was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated during an arraignment later that same morning.

“On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel,” a statement from the Sag Harbor Police Department read. “A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”

Timberlake had been “placed under arrest, processed and held overnight for morning arraignment,” the police department continued.

The singer’s lawyer released a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday following his arraignment.

“The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test,” Ed Burke told Us. “Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.”

While Timberlake has not publicly addressed the incident just yet, a subsequent court date has been scheduled for July 26. (Timberlake is set to perform in Chicago this coming weekend as part of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.)

Hours before Timberlake’s arrest, Biel was filming a separate scene for The Better Sister — an upcoming Prime Video series based on the book of the same name by Alafair Burke — in Central Park. She was photographed alongside Elizabeth Banks and Corey Stoll while dressed in a medieval-themed outfit.

Biel has also stayed silent in the wake of Timberlake’s arrest. However, she did share a sweet Father’s Day tribute to her husband on Sunday, June 16. The duo, who wed in 2012, share sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

“You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against,” Biel captioned an Instagram post. “The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU.”