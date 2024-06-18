Justin Timberlake refused to take a breathalyzer test before his recent arrest on DWI-related charges.

As Us Weekly previously confirmed, Timberlake, 43, was taken into custody on Monday, June 17, in the Hamptons after being charged with driving while intoxicated. According to Timberlake’s lawyer Ed Burke, the singer “refused a breath test” during his arrest. (TMZ reported on Tuesday, June 18, that law enforcement performed a field sobriety test and asked Timberlake to take a breathalyzer test, which he denied.)

Timberlake was arraigned on Tuesday hours after news broke of his arrest. He was released without bail and charged with one count of DWI.

“Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane,” Burke told Us, noting that another court date is scheduled for July 26.

The Sag Harbor Police Department issued a statement regarding Timberlake’s arrest on Tuesday, noting, “On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel. A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”

The statement continued, “Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance.”

Timberlake is currently on his first tour in five years, the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Performances kicked off in April and are set to run through December. Timberlake’s next performances are scheduled for this coming weekend at Chicago’s United Center on Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22.

On the same day as Timberlake’s arrest, which took place after a night out with friends at the American Hotel, his wife, Jessica Biel, was seen filming her upcoming series The Better Sister in New York City. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Biel, 42, was dressed in medieval attire while shooting with costar Corey Stoll. Neither Timberlake nor Biel have publicly spoken out about Timberlake’s arrest.

Timerblake and Biel tied the knot in 2012 and share sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3. The singer’s arrest came the same day that Biel praised her husband in honor of Father’s Day, which fell on Sunday, June 16.

“You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK,” Biel wrote via Instagram on Monday alongside several photos of Timberlake. “The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU 🪨❤️.”

Timberlake shared his own Father’s Day post on Sunday.

“My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy,” he captioned two Instagram photos of himself and his sons. “I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys … to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose. Now… for today: let’s play a game where we all just chill and let Dad watch the final round of The US Open. ⛳️Cheers to all the Dads out there Dad-ing! I salute you! 🫡.”