Jessica Biel was all smiles while filming The Better Sister in New York City on Monday, June 17, hours before her husband, Justin Timberlake, was arrested in the Hamptons.

Biel, 42, walked alongside Elizabeth Banks in Central Park on Monday while dressed in a medieval-themed look. Last month, it was announced that Biel and Banks, 50, would star in the forthcoming Prime Video series, which is based on the Alafair Burke book of the same name.

In another snap, Biel was also seen filming with Corey Stoll. While Biel and Stoll looked as if they were ready for a Renaissance Faire, Banks kept it casual. The Pitch Perfect alum wore a black denim skirt and cheetah-print top for the scene. At one point, she and Biel seemed to be doubled over in laughter.

Hours later, Biel’s husband was arrested on DWI-related charges. Us Weekly confirmed the news on Tuesday, June 18, revealing that Timberlake, 43, had been arrested Monday night following accusations that he had been driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned on Tuesday morning and released without bail. TMZ reported that the singer was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated, cited for running a stop sign and failure to kept in his lane. He scheduled for a return to court on July 26.

Neither Timberlake nor Biel has spoken publicly about the arrest. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

On Sunday, June 16, the couple appeared to celebrate Father’s Day together as they both shared sweet Instagram posts including rare photos of their sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

“You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against,” Biel wrote about her husband on Sunday. “The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU.”

Timberlake dedicated his own caption to his two “greatest gifts” in life.

“I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy,” he wrote. “I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much.

Currently, Timberlake is performing on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour — which kicked off in April — and is set to take the stage in Chicago on Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22.