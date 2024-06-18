Justin Timberlake claimed to law enforcement that he only had one alcoholic beverage before he was arrested on DWI-related charges.

According to court documents obtained by CNN on Tuesday, June 18, when Timberlake, 43, encountered police at the traffic stop, he allegedly told them he “had one martini and I followed my friends home.” Per the outlet, the singer’s eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” and there was a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.”

One officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department reportedly noted that in addition to Timberlake having “slowed speech,” he “was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.” Timberlake also rejected the breathalyzer test three times.

Us Weekly confirmed Timberlake’s arrest on Tuesday. The “Selfish” artist was taken into custody after being charged with driving while intoxicated. The Sag Harbor Police Department issued a statement following Timberlake’s arrest.

“On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel,” the statement read. “A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”

Timberlake was arraigned on Tuesday and released without bail. He was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. Timberlake was spotted at the courthouse on Tuesday with his attorney.

“The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test,” his lawyer, Ed Burke, told Us in a statement. “Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.”

Burke continued, “Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance.”

Timberlake has another court date scheduled for July 26, per his lawyer. The musician has yet to publicly address his arrest.

The day before his arrest, Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, gave her husband a special shout-out in honor of Father’s Day.

“You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against,” Biel, 42, who shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, with Timberlake, wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 17. “The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU 🪨❤️.”

Timberlake is currently in the middle of his first tour in the past five years, the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The show kicked off in April and is scheduled to run through to December. He’s expected to take the stage next in Chicago at the United Center on Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22.