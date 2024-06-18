Justin Timberlake was seen leaving a police station in the Hamptons with his lawyer, Ed Burke, less than 24 hours after his arrest on DWI-related charges.

Timberlake, 43, wore a black short-sleeve button-up over a T-shirt, a black baseball cap, sunglasses, light wash jeans and white sneakers while leaving the station in Sag Harbor on Tuesday, June 18. He was seen walking with Burke, who wore a navy suit.

Us Weekly previously confirmed that Timberlake was taken into custody early on Tuesday after being charged with driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned later that day, released without bail and charged with one count of DWI.

“The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test,” Burke told Us on Tuesday, noting that another court date is scheduled for July 26. “Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.”

The Sag Harbor Police Department released a statement about Timberlake’s arrest on Tuesday.

“On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel,” the statement read. “A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”

The press release continued, “Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance.”

Timberlake’s arrest, which took place after a night out with friends at the American Hotel, comes amid his first tour in five years, the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Performances kicked off in April and are set to run through December. Timberlake’s next performances are scheduled for this coming weekend at Chicago’s United Center on Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22.

Timberlake has yet to publicly address his recent legal troubles. One day before his arrest, his wife, Jessica Biel, praised him in a Father’s Day tribute.

“You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against,” Biel, 42, who shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, with Timberlake, wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 17. “The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU 🪨❤️.”