The Sag Harbor Police Department has released Justin Timberlake’s mugshot following his arrest for driving while intoxicated on Tuesday, June 18.

Timberlake’s mugshot was included in a press release addressing the singer’s arrest. In the photo, Timberlake’s eyes are red and glassy as he stares into the camera.

“On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel,” the statement read. “A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”

The statement added that Timberlake was “placed under arrest, processed and held overnight for morning arraignment.” Following his court appearance, Timberlake was released “on his own recognizance.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday that Timberlake was arrested in the Hamptons. He was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. Timberlake rejected taking the breathalyzer test.

“The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test,” his lawyer, Ed Burke, told Us in a statement. “Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.”

Timberlake, who has yet to publicly address his arrest, has another court date scheduled for July 26, according to his lawyer.

According to additional court documents obtained by CNN on Tuesday, Timberlake was arrested by law enforcement at a traffic stop. During his exchange with the police, the musician allegedly told authorities that he “had one martini and I followed my friends home.”

Per the outlet, there was a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.”

This story is developing.