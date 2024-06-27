Justin Timberlake shared a video of wife Jessica Biel backstage at his Forget Tomorrow World Tour more than a week after his DWI arrest.

Ahead of his Madison Square Garden show on Wednesday, June 26, Timberlake, 43, posted a video of Biel, 42, trying the viral sour candy from BonBon in New York City. “Taste test PART 1,” he captioned the clip, tagging the Swedish candy shop.

“Holy s—t. It’s so good it’s just super sour,” Biel said, ranking the candy.

Other members of Timberlake’s team tasted the gummy as well, resulting in a total of two taste test videos. Timberlake himself also partook in the fun.

Related: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Through the Years Bike rides, courtside PDA, red carpet glam, and more! See how Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's friendship evolved into romance.

“I mean, it’s sour,” he said, after eating a piece of candy.

Timberlake performed two consecutive shows at MSG shortly after he was arrested in the Hamptons on June 17. The Sag Harbor Police Department confirmed that the singer had been pulled over after driving through a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane. It was then discovered he had been driving while intoxicated.

“Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance,” the police department shared in a statement at the time. (It’s since been reported that Timberlake claimed he only drank one martini before getting behind the wheel.)

Timberlake’s lawyer, Ed Burke, shared on June 18 that the musician was charged with a “single count because he refused the breath test.” Burke added, “Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.”

Related: Justin Timberlake's Biggest Controversies Through the Years Justin Timberlake has weathered many storms throughout his career in the spotlight. After getting his start on Star Search and The All New Mickey Mouse Club, Timberlake formed ‘NSync alongside MMC costar JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. During the group’s heyday, lead singer Timberlake sparked a romance with Britney Spears. Spears […]

While Timberlake is set to return to court on July 26, he has continued to perform on his world tour. He vaguely addressed his legal drama in Chicago on June 21 during his first show post-arrest.

“It’s been a tough week,” he told the crowd. “I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back.”

Biel has stayed quiet about her husband’s arrest while keeping busy with work. She’s continued to film the upcoming series The Better Sister in NYC and was spotted dancing at his first MSG show on Tuesday, June 25.

“Jessica is extremely upset,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “She was shocked to hear the news and had no idea as she was working. She was really worried about him.”