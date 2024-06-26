Jessica Biel enjoyed a night out at husband Justin Timberlake’s concert one week after he was arrested and charged for driving while intoxicated.

In an Instagram video shared by The Real Housewives of New York City star Jessel Taank, Biel was seen dancing in the crowd on Tuesday, June 25, during the New York stop on Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Biel, 42, was swaying her hips and singing along to Timberlake’s music before taking a sip of her drink.

“What Tour? The World Tour. @justintimberlake,” Taank, who was joined by costar Ubah Hassan at the event, captioned the post. The phrase was a reference to details that surfaced about Timberlake’s arrest after his legal woes made headlines.

Us Weekly confirmed on June 18 that Timberlake, 43, was arrested in the Hamptons. According to a statement from the Sag Harbor Police Department, Timberlake was observed “failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel.”

“A traffic stop was initiated by a police officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” the statement continued. “Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. where he was released on his own recognizance.”

Timberlake was officially charged with one count of driving while intoxicated after his arraignment. “The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test,” the singer’s lawyer, Ed Burke, told Us at the time. “Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.”

According to court documents, Timberlake told the authorities that he “had one martini.” His eyes were allegedly “bloodshot and glassy” and there was a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.”

Timberlake rejected a breathalyzer test three times after an officer observed Timberlake’s “slowed speech” and how “unsteady” he appeared. After news broke about his arrest, Timberlake addressed the situation at his next concert stop.

“It’s been a tough week,” Timberlake said while introducing his “Selfish” performance at United Center in Chicago on Friday, June 21. “I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back.”

Biel, who shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, with Timberlake, hasn’t publicly addressed the drama. Instead, she has been focused on filming her upcoming show, The Better Sister, in New York City.

“Jessica is extremely upset,” a source exclusively told Us about Biel’s initial reaction. “She was shocked to hear the news and had no idea as she was working. She was really worried about him.”

The insider added that Biel always “gives Justin the benefit of the doubt.”