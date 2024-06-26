Justin Timberlake returned to Instagram for the first time since his DWI arrest to show off something special for his New York City fans.

“This is so important right now,” Timberlake, 43, said in a Tuesday, June 25, Instagram video, which featured a new Forget Tomorrow World Tour T-shirt in the New York Knicks’ signature blue and orange colors. “Let’s go. We’ve got your Knicks colors. We had to do it!”

He captioned the post, “Had to do it 👀 @nyknicks,” before reposting the video via his Instagram Story. The singer also shared a promotional video for the first of his two shows at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

“JT 🔥 MSG 🔥 SOLD OUT NIGHT 1,” MSG’s Instagram page captioned an animated video showing Timberlake levitating above the venue. (Timberlake will take the MSG stage again on Wednesday, June 26.)

Timberlake has carried on with his world tour after he was arrested on DWI-related charges in the Hamptons on June 17. The Sag Harbor Police Department revealed that the pop star was pulled over after skipping a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane, after which it was discovered he was driving while under the influence.

“Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance,” the police department’s statement noted.

Timberlake’s lawyer, Ed Burke, told Us Weekly on June 18 that the DWI charge “was a single count because he refused the breath test,” adding, “Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.” A court date has been scheduled for July 26.

CNN later reported that Timberlake claimed to police that he only had one martini ahead of his arrest, despite his eyes appearing “bloodshot and glassy” and having a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath. A bartender at New York’s American Hotel confirmed that Timberlake only had a single beverage at the establishment, telling People on June 22, “If he was drinking more, it wasn’t here.”

Timberlake seemingly addressed his legal troubles on stage at his June 21 tour stop in Chicago, telling concertgoers, “It’s been a tough week. I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back.”

Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, was filming the upcoming series The Better Sister at the time of his arrest. “Jessica is extremely upset,” a source exclusively told Us. “She was shocked to hear the news and had no idea as she was working. She was really worried about him.”

The insider added that Biel, who shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, with Timberlake, always “gives Justin the benefit of the doubt.”