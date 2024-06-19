Justin Timberlake’s lawyer is ready to defend the singer after his DWI arrest.

“I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations,” attorney Edward Burke Jr. said in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 19. “I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the district attorney’s office.”

Us confirmed on Tuesday, June 18, that Timberlake, 43, was arrested in the Hamptons. He was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and rejected taking the breathalyzer test.

“The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test,” his lawyer Ed Burke told Us in a statement. “Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.”

Timberlake has a court date scheduled for July 26.

Per court docs obtained by CNN on Tuesday, Timberlake was arrested by law enforcement at a traffic stop. He allegedly told authorities that he “had one martini and I followed my friends home.”

The outlet reported that there was “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.”

Later that day, the Sag Harbor Police Department released Timberlake’s mugshot alongside a statement addressing the arrest.

“On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel,” the statement read. “A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”

The statement noted that Timberlake was “placed under arrest, processed and held overnight for morning arraignment.” He was released “on his own recognizance” after his court appearance.

Timberlake has yet to address the arrest. He is currently embarking on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which kicked off in April. (Timberlake is set to perform in Chicago this coming weekend.)

Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, seemed unbothered as she filmed her new show, The Better Sister, in New York City on Tuesday. Per photos from the set, Biel, 42, kept her head down but was also seen smiling in other images. (Timberlake and Biel, who wed in 2012, share sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.)

Timberlake’s ex Britney Spears, however, shared what some fans interpreted as a celebratory message on Tuesday. (Timberlake and Spears, 42, dated from 1999 to 2002.)

“It’s the little things you know 🌷🌷!!!” Spears wrote via Instagram.