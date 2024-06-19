Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Post After Justin Timberlake Arrest

Britney Spears shared a toast to “the little things” on Tuesday, June 18 — the same day news broke that her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake was arrested on a DWI charge.

Her Instagram post featured two images, one a cocktail garnished with a maraschino cherry and the other of her legs stretched out and sitting next to a pool. In a subsequent post, she showed off her “first cocktail dress ever.”

Spears, 42, has not commented explicitly on Timberlake’s arrest, but some fans decided to read between the lines. The two dated from 1999 to 2002, and Spears went into intimate detail about their relationship in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me. In the book, Spears alleged that Timberlake cheated on her repeatedly and pressured her into having an abortion when she became pregnant with his baby. She says the breakup, which happened over text, played a role in the public turmoil that plagued her in the mid-2000s.

Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday morning in the Hamptons, where Sag Harbor police say he was observed “failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel.” Police determined he was intoxicated when they stopped him.

“Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed and held overnight for morning arraignment,” read a statement from the Sag Harbor Police Department. “Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance.”

The arresting officer said Timberlake insisted he had one martini and that the singer’s eyes appeared to be “bloodshot and glassy.” His mugshot, released along with the department’s statement, seemed to confirm that assessment.

Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and rejected a breathalyzer test, Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday.

Related: Justin Timberlake's Biggest Controversies Through the Years Justin Timberlake has weathered many storms throughout his career in the spotlight. After getting his start on Star Search and The All New Mickey Mouse Club, Timberlake formed ‘NSync alongside MMC costar JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. During the group’s heyday, lead singer Timberlake sparked a romance with Britney Spears. Spears […]

“The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test,” his lawyer, Ed Burke, told Us in a statement. “Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.”

The arrest came during a six-day break in Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The singer was coming off a performance in Miami last weekend and is scheduled to return to the stage on Friday, June 21, in Chicago.

Neither Timberlake nor his wife, Jessica Biel, have commented publicly on his arrest.