New Orleans rapper Juvenile is celebrating 25 years since the release of his booty-shaking anthem “Back That Azz Up,” and he’s awarding best dance performance of the hit song to Megan Thee Stallion.

“We call ourselves the Hot Boyz, she’s a self-proclaimed Hot Girl and she really dances to my music in the best ways. Gotta shout her out, she just gets it — she’s been the best,” Juvenile, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly.

“Everyone goes crazy when those first beats start dropping. I have to tell the ladies in the crowd to warm up first. People always go crazy,” the Cash Money Records hitmaker told Us leading up the 25th Anniversary of his first album, 400 Degreez.

“400 Degreez is actually my favorite song to perform live, I usually open with it,” Juvenile explained.

He will be performing alongside DJ Mannie Fresh to celebrate the milestone at New York City’s Brooklyn Bowl on Friday, August 9. “Mannie is still my favorite to perform with. This time it’s going to be all Big Band style with live musicians, like our NPR Tiny Desk concert, but way bigger!” the “Rodeo” rapper told Us. “I have some tricks up my sleeve, but I can’t tell them just yet. But I’m telling you the show with Mannie and his voice box, the live band, it’s going to be superb!”

Juvenile continued: “We’re gonna sing all the classics from ’99 and the 2000s, it’s going down! After the show, y’all gonna see my bowling game too.”

The rapper added, “I’m not a perfect 300 guy, but I do bowl like a high two something. I’m pretty good.”

When asked about if any other song over the last 25 years has come close to being an “Azz-Shaking” anthem he told Us, “I like to let the fans choose that, but for me it’s [Hot Boys’] ‘I Need A Hot Girl.’ I think that’s like No. 2 on my list. That song is a problem.”

The song was produced by Mannie Fresh, who has been collaborating with Juvenile for a quarter-of-a-century. The duo have been loving performing together again. “Mannie is my favorite artist out there, I love being back on stage with him.” He said of his “#1 Stunna” collaborator.

Get tickets for their upcoming Brooklyn Bowl performance and the 400 Degreez tour with Mannie Fresh on Juvenile’s official website.