Kacey Musgraves followed her arrow straight to the doctor’s office after recording her smash hit duet “I Remember Everything” with Zach Bryan.

In a clip from her upcoming Sunday, March 10, appearance on Sunday Today With Willie Geist, Musgraves, 35, revealed that she was approached to record the track with Bryan, 27, at a very inopportune time.

“I got asked if I wanted to do the song, and of course, I was like, ‘I’m down,’ but I wasn’t feeling well,” she told host Willie Geist. “My throat was hurting. I had just gone on this trip. And they were like, ‘Well, we kind of have a deadline. Like, if you want to be on this song you kind of got to get it in by, like, this day.'”

Musgraves only had a few days to get the job done, but she was still determined to “give it a shot.”

Related: Biggest Country Music Controversies Through the Years Sometimes America’s sweethearts go sour. From Morgan Wallen to The Chicks, the biggest names in country music have been at the center of some major controversies. Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer found themselves in hot water in the early 2000s after sharing their personal politics on a public stage. While performing across the […]

Once in the studio, Musgraves recalled that her voice was “not cooperating.” She thought to herself, “I hope this doesn’t really suck.”

Despite feeling encumbered, the “High Horse” singer was able to power through the vocal performance and ultimately, she said, “I felt pretty good about it.”

However, it wasn’t such good news once Musgraves met with her doctor after recording the song.

Musgraves explained, “I left the studio, and I went to the doctor immediately and I had strep.”

“I texted the engineer,” she continued. “I was like, ‘I’m so sorry, I had strep, and I was just all up in your space.'”

Illness aside, it all paid off in the end, as “I Remember Everything,” released as the first single from Bryan’s 2023 self-titled album, earned the pair a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

The song also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming both Musgraves and Bryan’s first-ever chart topper. Twenty-seven weeks after its release, “I Remember Everything” still sits inside the top 10.

Related: Stars You May Not Realize Are Grammy Winners Something for everyone. The Grammy Awards are known as “music’s biggest night,” but the Recording Academy also hands out a ton of trophies in non-musical categories — and you might be surprised to find out who’s won them. One of the major sources of unusual Grammy winners is Best Spoken Word Album, first awarded in […]

Musgraves was on hand to perform the song together with Bryan for the first time on the opening night of his Quittin’ Time tour at Chicago’s United Center on Tuesday, March 5.

Bryan’s tour criss-crosses North America through the end of the year and features a rotating cast of opening acts including Jason Isbell, Sierra Ferell and Sheryl Crow.

Meanwhile, Musgraves’ highly anticipated sixth studio album, Deeper Well, is set for release on Friday, March 15, before she embarks on a tour of her own, which kicks off April 28 in Dublin, Ireland.