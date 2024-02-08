Kacey Musgraves is entering a new era with her new album Deeper Well.

Musgraves took to social media on Thursday, February 8, to announce that her fifth studio album will be released on March 15th.

“It’s a collection of songs I hold very dear to my heart. I hope it makes a home in all of your hearts, too,” the “Rainbow” singer wrote via Instagram alongside photos of the Deeper Well album cover.

That same day, Musgraves dropped the title track song and the music video, which reflected on how her life has changed after she turned 27.

Related: A Complete Guide to 2024’s Music Festivals: Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza an... The new year is still young, but the calendar is already full of music festivals showcasing artists of all genres — and drawing in the biggest celebs. Festival season is usually characterized by surprise collaborations, major fashion moments and controversy, and 2024 will likely be no different. From Boston to L.A., dozens of different events […]

“So I’m sayin’ goodbye to the people that I feel are real good at wastin’ my time,” Musgraves shared snippets of the lyrics on Wednesday, February 7. “No regrets, baby, I just think that maybe you go your way and I’ll go mine.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Musgraves’ new album Deeper Well:

Where Did Musgraves Get the Idea for the Album?

In a press release, the singer noted she took inspiration for Deeper Well from the energy in New York City’s Greenwich Village, adding that she recorded the project at Electric Lady studios.

“I was seeking some different environmental energy, and Electric Lady has the best mojo. Great ghosts,” she said in the statement. “Sometimes you reach a crossroads. Winds change direction. What you once felt drawn to doesn’t hold the same allure, you get blown off course but eventually find your footing and forage for new inspiration, new insight and deeper love somewhere else.”

How Many Songs Will Be on ‘Deeper Well’?

There will be 14 songs on Musgrave’s fifth album, per her website.

When Will ‘Deeper Well’ Be Released?

Musgraves announced via Instagram that the album, produced with Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, will be released on March 15.

Related: From Dolly Parton to Olivia Rodrigo to Travis Scott: The 25 Best Albums of 2023 Getty Images (3) While 2023 has been the year of the monster tour — with Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Drake and others hitting the road for colossal shows after sitting on the sidelines due to COVID — there have been some incredible releases within the last 12 months. Olivia Rodrigo defied the sophomore slump with Guts, […]

How Can Fans Purchase ‘Deeper Well’?

The album is available for preorder on Musgrave’s website. Fans can buy a CD, cassette or vinyl.

What Is the Track List for ‘Deeper Well’?

Per Spotify, the album will feature 14 songs: “Cardinal,” “Deeper Well,” “Too Good to be True,” “Moving Out,” “Giver/Taker,” “Sway,” “Dinner with Friends,” “Heart of the Woods,” “Jade Green,” “The Architect,” “Lonely Millionaire,” “Heaven Is,” “Anime Eyes,” and “Nothing to be Scared Of.”

What Will the Lyrics to ‘Deeper Well’ Focus On?

According to the press release, the lyrics of the new album will “serve as a lens focusing on moments of life that often go unnoticed, turning them into timeless songs that strike a chord deep within listeners.”

The statement continued: “Saturn returns, cardinals embody a dead friend, love is given and taken, streets rush by, belongings are packed and old chapters deserted, new love blooms, jade bracelets serve as talismans, deep lessons emerge, small details define everything, the woods are a refuge and New York City serves as the same gleaming beacon as Oz.”