Kailah Casillas is not happy with her former boss! During the Monday, February 22, episode of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, the Challenge star gets fired by Lindsay Lohan – and it was a long time coming.

“There were some things that happened that weren’t really shown and it was more of a snowball effect. From the very first day, she didn’t want to give me a chance,” Kailah, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively. “The very first day that I was there, I went up to Lindsay without a camera with me and tried to shake her hand and say, ‘Hi, I’m Kailah, I’m one of the new ambassadors. I wanted to introduce myself.’ I feel like that’s a pretty normal thing to do but from that moment, she gave me, like, an evil eye and a handshake where it wasn’t really a handshake. I realized from that moment she did not like me.”

Over the years, Lohan, 32, has made it clear that she loves and admires Lisa Vanderpump – and many have compared the show to Vanderpump Rules. However, Kailah doesn’t agree with the parallel.

“Lisa Vanderpump would have fired somebody like Brent,” Kailah told Us, referencing a situation that happened during a December 2018 episode of Vanderpump Rules. When Katie Maloney-Schwartz told her boss James Kennedy was body-shaming her and said she’d leave if Kennedy stayed, Vanderpump let Kennedy go.

“That’s a boss move, to stand up for women. Lindsay, instead, keeps Brent around and praises him,” Kailah continued, adding that Lohan was recently asked which host she feels is most like her, and she answered Brent. “I’m like, ‘That says a lot about you.’ … She’s never gonna be a Lisa Vanderpump.”

Toward the end of her time on the show, the Real World alum made a comment toward her boss, alleging that she was using drugs – a statement the reality star doesn’t regret. “I didn’t see her doing any drugs; I can’t say that I did. I will say, in my own opinion, throughout all of the time that I was there, she was far from sober,” Kailah told Us. “But that’s my own personal opinion.”

A rep for Lohan responded to Kailah’s allegations. “Lindsay knows what’s best for her company and clearly, made the right decision letting Kailah go. Her inappropriate, mean girl comments will not be tolerated or taken seriously,” her team told Us.

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

