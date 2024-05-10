Kaley Cuoco revealed whether she still watches episodes of 8 Simple Rules more than two decades since the show originally premiered.

“Once in a while, if it is on in the background. Yes,” Cuoco, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 9, at The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health’s annual gala at Sunset Room Hollywood. “Once in a while I peek at it, and it brings me a lot of fond memories.”

Cuoco has a particular soft spot for the “Come and Knock on Our Door” episode, adding, “Especially when we do the Three’s Company episode. That is still something that gets me to this day.”

The ABC sitcom, which ran from 2002 to 2004, followed middle-class parents Paul (John Ritter) and Cate Hennessy (Katey Sagal) as they raised their three children: Bridget (Cuoco), Kerry (Amy Davidson) and Rory (Martin Spanjers).

During production on the second season, Ritter died at the age of 54 from a heart defect known as aortic dissection. The show addressed Ritter’s passing by killing off his character and bringing in cast members James Garner and David Spade. 8 Simple Rules was canceled in 2005 after three seasons.

Cuoco has reflected on her bond with Ritter and the rest of her 8 Simple Rules costars in the years since the show ended. While speaking with Us, Cuoco recalled some of her favorite memories about working with Ritter.

“It goes down in history. He was so funny, and I was so nervous being in front of a live audience and he used to say, ‘Mess up on purpose. They love it,’” she noted. “I go, ‘I can’t mess up on purpose.’ He goes, ‘Watch me.’ And he messed up on purpose and the audience went crazy.”

The actress, who went on to find success on The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant, praised Ritter’s talent, adding, “I’ll never forget that. 20 years now in the business and doing live TV in that way, I have always taken that with me and been like, ‘It’s for the audience. Don’t take yourself too seriously.’”

Cuoco also opened up about the special bond Ritter formed with the actors who played his kids.

“He treated us three kids on the show like his children. He loves his kids. His real kids were the apple of his eye, but he literally treated us the same,” Cuoco said about Ritter, who shared kids Jason, 44, Carly, 42, and Tyler, 39, with his first wife, Nancy Morgan. Ritter also shared son Noah, 25, with wife Amy Yasbeck, whom he was married to from 1999 up until his death.

Cuoco added: “We always felt like family. That’s why we’re all here still 20 years later celebrating him, feeling like the family that he really created.”

After Ritter’s death, his family and loved ones created The John Ritter Foundation in his honor. The organization funds research, provides education and raises awareness of thoracic aortic aneurysm and dissection.

Cuoco was one of many stars who showed their support at Thursday’s gala. Holly Robinson Peete, Joyce DeWitt and Ritter’s family were at the event as well.

“I’m so happy to be here. I mean, the fact that we lost him 20 years ago is so wild because he’s left such a legacy for people that knew him and people that didn’t know him,” Cuoco shared with Us. “It’s pretty spectacular.”

With reporting by Mike Vulpo