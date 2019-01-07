Comedy legend Carol Burnett got a standing ovation as she accepted her namesake lifetime achievement award at the 2019 Golden Globes, but some Twitter users contend the celebratory moment didn’t get Kaley Cuoco to her feet. Now the Big Bang Theory star, 33, is clapping back.

“There’s one thing I want to address, which again I don’t normally do,” Cuoco said in her Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 6. “I was reading some comments about the evening, and I saw a bunch of people posting that I didn’t stand up during Carol Burnett’s speech. Are you crazy?”

She argued: “Not only was I standing, I was bawling. Carol Burnett is one of my favorite people. [I was] completely touched by her speech, a speech that I will never forget and that I will be able to tell my own children that I was in the room that day. And the words she spoke touched me to the core.”

“So I don’t know what show you watching to go and tell me that I didn’t stand for Carol Burnett and how disappointed you were in me,” the Why Him actress added. “Well, you saw the wrong clip because I was standing, and I will always stand for her. She’s one of my favorite people and has truly, like I said, paved the way for my career and a bunch of silly women like me who get to mess around and make jokes on camera and make fun of themselves because of what Carol Burnett did.”

She concluded: “Don’t come at me. I know what I was doing, and I was standing.”

Cuoco, who walked the red carpet with husband Karl Cook, attended the taping of The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special in October 2017.

