Kandi Burruss is hoping her 14 seasons on The Real Housewives of Atlanta can provide some valuable lessons to her daughter Riley Burruss.

As rumors continue to swirl that Riley, 21, could be filming a new Bravo series called Making It in Manhattan, her mom is offering some advice if she decides to document more of her life through reality TV.

“If I were to have given my daughter any advice, it would be to always tell the truth, keep it 100 and just own who you are no matter what,” Kandi, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly when celebrating her partnership with Hydroxycut on Tuesday, June 25. “Never allow anybody to roll the tape back on you, because that is always the worst when you catch people in lies and they have to roll the tape back.”

Although Kandi and Bravo are staying mum on any Making It in Manhattan casting rumors, the Xscape member said she will support her daughter in whatever she chooses to do after graduating from New York University with a degree in music business.

“At the end of the day, there’s nothing that she really can’t come back from because I’m always going to be here,” Kandi said. “I always got her back no matter what.”

Back in May, Bravo announced a brand new series called Making It In Manhattan. The show is expected to follow a tight-knit group of friends who navigate the trials and triumphs of young adulthood in New York City.

Bravo fan sites have already spotted Riley filming with Brooks Marks and her childhood friend Ariana Biermann. It’s unclear, however, what the project was specifically.

“It’s not really for me to say to somebody not to do it,” Kandi said about her daughter possibly doing more reality TV. “It is more so for me to just support, give my best advice and let people make their own decisions. And then my daughter Riley is a Leo, OK? She’s going to do what she wants. Let’s just know that.”

This summer, Kandi is less focused on reality TV and more focused on living her best life. In addition to participating in a 30-show nationwide tour with Xscape, the singer is partnering with Hydroxycut as she works on her health and fitness journey.

When celebrating her birthday in May, Kandi realized she was 20 pounds heavier than she was the year prior. Once she saw social media users commenting on her weight gain, she decided to take action and begin a summer transformation with the new Hydroxycut family of products.

“It is the perfect partnership because I needed it,” Kandi said. “Most of the time, I’m really confident and secure in whatever I’m doing. But I think it’s more of a problem when you yourself have an issue with your weight gain. So for me, I mentally was saying to myself, ‘Oh my God.’ I could see it myself as, ‘I’m getting too heavy. This is not how I want to look anymore.’”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi