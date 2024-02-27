When it comes to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the drama offscreen has been just as juicy as the craziness caught on camera.

Since the two-part RHOA season 15 reunion aired on Bravo in September 2023, shocking cast departures and confirmed returns have managed to shake the franchise’s fervent fans to their core.

The last season of the reality TV juggernaut covered cheating allegations against Drew Sidora as her marriage to husband Ralph Pittman unraveled, the emotional fertility journey of Sanya Richards-Ross and explosive blowups between long-tenured cast members Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton.

And then, against all odds, things got even more unpredictable.

Keep scrolling for the latest updates about what to expect from season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta:

Is Porsha Williams Really Coming Back to ‘RHOA’?

Yes, indeed.

Porsha, the fan favorite who left RHOA after 9 seasons at the end of season 13 in 2021, announced her return to the franchise in February. In addition to her Housewives homecoming, Porsha also signed an overall scripted talent deal with NBCUniversal.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” she shared in a statement. “I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”

What makes Porsha’s return even more intriguing is that just 10 days after her big announcement, it was reported she had filed for divorce from husband Simon Guobadia after 15 months of marriage.

Two days later, Porsha confirmed the news via Instagram, writing, “Thank you for your prayers & support.”’

Porsha and Simon went public with their engagement in May 2021 after just one month of dating.

Their relationship was a point of contention for many of Porsha’s RHOA castmates, as Simon and ex-wife Falynn Guobadia, who made multiple appearances on RHOA with her then-husband, finalized their divorce just one month prior to Porsha and Simon revealing their relationship.

Expect Porsha’s divorce to be a major story line next season.

Who Is Leaving the Cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’?

After 14 seasons on the show, Kandi announced her surprising departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta in February.

“I’m not really keeping up right now,” Kandi told Variety on the red carpet of the 2024 Grammy Awards. “I’m not keeping up. I already said it, so I’ll tell you. I decided I’m not coming back this year.”

Kandi joined RHOA during season 2 in 2009 and has been a mainstay ever since, even scoring her own Bravo spinoffs The Kandi Factory, Kandi’s Wedding, Kandi’s Ski Trip and Kandi & the Gang.

“It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long,” the “No Scrubs” songwriter continued, “but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things.”

In addition, Marlo announced she was handing in her peach ahead of season 16.

“My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped,” Marlo told Us Weekly in a statement in February. “This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past.”

Marlo became a full-time cast member during season 14 in 2022 after making many iconic appearances as a friend of the Housewives since season 4 in 2012.

She continued, “My nephews are transitioning into pivotal stages of their academic adolescence, and I am focused on my representation in their eyes and getting back to showing my multifaceted lifestyle of philanthropy, fashion and fabulosity.”

Meanwhile, fans have speculated that Sanya will not be returning to the cast after the former Olympian deleted any mention of the show from her Instagram bio.

Sanya joined the show during season 14 in 2022. In December 2023, she welcomed her second child with husband Aaron Ross after she suffered a miscarriage earlier in the year, which was emotionally documented on RHOA.

Is NeNe Leakes Returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’?

NeNe Leakes, the OG Atlanta star whose name is synonymous with the franchise, has long been rumored to make her return, but nothing is currently in the cards.

NeNe has had a tortured relationship with Bravo since she left RHOA for good after season 12 in 2020.

In April 2022, she sued Bravo and Andy Cohen, citing a hostile and racist working environment. NeNe dropped the lawsuit just four months later.

NeNe also made disparaging remarks about Andy during an appearance on Bethenny Frankel’s Just B podcast in September 2023, telling Bethenny, “I don’t think he ever liked me.”

Still, fans were optimistic about NeNe potentially returning to the show in the wake of Porsha’s comeback. In February, though, TMZ reported that NeNe was not in talks to make her Housewives return.

Who Else Is Returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’?

Bravo has yet to make any other cast announcements for season 16, so the fates of Drew, Shereé Whitfield and Kenya Moore remain unclear.

When Does ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 16 Premiere?

No premiere date has been announced, but season 16 is expected to debut later in 2024.

In the meantime, all 15 seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are available to stream on Peacock.