Hours after their split news broke, Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s divorce is already getting messy. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star accused her estranged husband of cheating and abuse in new court documents.

TMZ obtained the Bravo star’s amended divorce complaint on Wednesday, March 1. In the paperwork, Sidora states that she cannot take the “continued blatant disrespect and mental abuse” in her marriage “any longer.” She alleges that Pittman is a “serial cheater and adulterer” who ”allowed his multiple paramours to have direct contact” with her to “flaunt” his affairs.

Sidora details an alleged altercation over a phone in which she fell to the floor after he “grabbed” the device. She claims he then “literally peeled the phone out” of her hand “aggressively.” Sidora states that she called 911, but the officers did not arrive at the scene.

The Bravo personality claims that Pittman’s alleged behavior has caused her to have “a reasonably justified apprehension for her emotional health, and for the mental and emotional health.” She adds that she once considered “filing an application for a Temporary Protective Order” and taking the kids to Chicago where they “could feel safe.” She further accuses him of being “financially abusive” throughout their union, withdrawing a “large sum of money” from her bank account last month and “assert[ing] himself” into her “business and personal finances.”

A rep for Sidora confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday that the twosome had called it quits: “For three years, the Pittmans’ welcomed millions of viewers into their home as they struggled to repair their marriage. Despite undeniable differences, they agree that their marriage is irretrievably broken and are going their separate ways.”

Pittman filed to legally end their marriage shortly before Sidora, listing their date of separation as February 23.

The estranged pair, who wed in 2014, share son Machai, 7, and daughter Aniya, 5. Sidora is also the mother of son Josiah, 11, from a previous relationship. While the twosome went through a brief separation shortly before she joined the cast of RHOA for season 13 in 2020, their relationship was on display during season 14 when Sidora caught Pittman sending inappropriate texts to an assistant.

“We’ve gone through counseling and we’re still in counseling so that’s nothing new, but as we grow each year, we learn things about each other,” the actress told Us in May 2022. “And what you guys are seeing is really just our marriage. People that know us know that one day you’re good and one day you are not. Marriage is not easy. … We’re not willing to give up that easy and we’re pushing through and it’s not always nice. It’s not always easy and you guys just kind of have a front row to that. I sometimes hate that it’s all out there, but anybody that knows my husband, like, he does not put on for the camera.”

Pittman has yet to respond to Sidora’s claims.