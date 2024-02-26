Porsha Williams broke her silence after filing for divorce from husband Simon Guobadia following 15 months of marriage.

“Thank you for your prayers & support. – PW,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, February 25. Porsha added a broken heart and prayer hands emoji to her social media message.

Williams’ Instagram post came days after news broke on Friday, February 23, that she had filed for divorce from Guobadia. (Williams still has her married name on her Instagram profile as of Monday, February 26.)

Guobadia, 59, addressed the split in a since-deleted Instagram Story post.

“Will Stop Loving My Wife When Divorce is Final,” he wrote, according to a Bravo fan account who shared the post on Sunday.

People was first to report the news of Williams’ divorce filing on Friday, with a source telling the publication that the split had nothing to do with reports regarding Guobadia’s citizenship status. (Guobadia was born in Nigeria.)

Days before filing for divorce, Williams referred to Guobadia as her “ride or die” in an Instagram post. The video, posted on February 17, showed the estranged couple riding on a boat that appeared to be modeled after a yellow sports car.

Williams took her relationship with Guobadia public with her engagement in May 2021, revealing that they had only been together for one month. (Guobadia and ex-wife Falynn Guobadia announced their divorce had been finalized one month prior.)

“I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most,” Williams wrote on Instagram when sharing the engagement news. “For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them.”

Falynn appeared on RHOA in a “friend of” role during season 13, which forced Williams to explain her connection to the fellow Bravo star.

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled,” she concluded. “Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Williams and Guobadia ultimately tied the knot in November 2022.

Weeks before her divorce news, Williams announced her plans to return to RHOA for the upcoming 16th season. She also signed an overall scripted deal with NBCUniversal.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” Williams shared in a statement on February 13. “I’m looking forward to being back on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ and showing the world my new world!”