Porsha Williams had nothing but praise for Simon Guobadia just days before filing for divorce.

“My ride or die 🤌🏾🔥 ( And yes he thought he was gone die today 😂) #BeHisPeace ❤️🌹,” Williams, 42, wrote via X on Saturday, February 17, alongside a video of her and Guobadia, 59, riding on a boat (modeled after a yellow sports car) in the ocean with a cityscape of skyscrapers behind them.

Less than a week after the social media post, People reported on Friday, February 23, that Williams filed for divorce from Guobadia after 15 months of marriage. A source told the publication that the decision wasn’t based on fan speculation about Nigeria-born Guobadia’s citizenship status.

Rumors have previously circulated around Williams and Guobadia’s relationship after they went public in May 2021. At the time, Williams said the pair had gotten together “a month ago” and fell “crazy in love” with each other one month after her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Falynn Guobadia announced her divorce from Simon.

“I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most,” Williams wrote via Instagram. “For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them.”

Williams also clarified her connection to Falynn, adding, “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.” (Falynn appeared as a friend on season 13 of the show, and she and Williams briefly interacted.)

That same month, Williams and Simon got engaged following a whirlwind romance. Simon used his social media platform to deny allegations of infidelity.

“Let’s have some fun. If anyone can show credible receipts that I cheated on my ex-wife between 6/14/2019 (date of marriage) and 1/15/2021 (date of initial divorce filing), I have $50,000 waiting for you,” Simon wrote via Instagram. “In the meantime, we have timeline issues with someone claiming to have dated me at the same time as my fiancé Porsha. I have an extra $25,000 for any receipt showing that this actually happened. Let’s get to some facts.”

Williams went on to surprise Bravo fans when she announced her departure from RHOA in 2021 after nearly one decade on the show. She later starred on Bravo’s short-lived series Porsha’s Family Matters, which focused on her engagement to Simon.

Earlier this month, Williams announced her return to RHOA for season 16.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” she shared in a statement. “I’m looking forward to being back on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ and showing the world my new world!”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Williams’ long-time costar Kandi Burruss announced her departure from the show after 14 seasons.