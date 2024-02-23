The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia after 15 months of marriage.

People reported the news of the split on Friday, February 23, with a source telling the publication that the breakup has nothing to do with rumors surrounding Guobadia’s citizenship status. The outlet obtained the divorce docs filed in Atlanta.

The divorce news comes days after the Atlanta Black Star published a report on Thursday, February 22, claiming that Nigeria-born Guobadia, 59, has been repeatedly denied residency in the United States. Guobadia, however, seemed unbothered by the speculation as he wrote “#42yearsLivinginAmerica” on an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 20.

While Williams hasn’t spoken publicly about the split, Guobadia is still her last name on Instagram and photos with her estranged husband have yet to be removed.

Williams and Guobadia announced their engagement in May 2021, after one month of dating. They officially tied the knot in November 2022.

Williams’ divorce filing also comes more than one week after it was announced that she was set to return to RHOA for season 16 as part of an overall scripted talent deal with NBCUniversal.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” she shared in a statement on February 13, per Deadline. “I’m looking forward to being back on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ and showing the world my new world!”

Williams also announced her return to RHOA with a TikTok video at the time.

“Who said that? Porsha Williams coming back to Real Housewives of Atlanta?” she said. “That’s false, but Porsha Guobadia is in the building. See ya.”

Days after the announcement, Williams also thanked Bravo fans for their support in an Instagram post.

“Thank you for all the love #TeamPorsha 🌹😘I’m ready & you’re ready so let’s make HERstory!! 👑🔥Thank you @bravotv @nbcuniversal & Truly Ent Let’s Gooo!! To God be the glory🙏🏾” Williams, 42, shared via Instagram on February 15. “PS: ( Babes the OVERALL SCRIPTED deal <Tv, Shows,Movies Etc.>with NBC Universal is separate from Rhoa! Rhoa is still an unscripted reality show.)”

Williams made her RHOA debut during season 5, which aired in 2012. She announced her departure from the show following season 13 in 2021.

“After 10 life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise,” Williams announced via Instagram in September of that year. “This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one.”

Williams’ engagement to Guobadia was subsequently chronicled on Bravo’s short-lived series Porsha’s Family Matters, which only aired for one season in 2021.