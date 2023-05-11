Hoping for the best. While some of the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are questioning if Shereé Whitfield’s new beau, Martell Holt, is here for the right reasons, Sanya Richards-Ross is picking up a different vibe.

“I’ll be very honest with you. The interactions I had with her and Martel were all great. I am rooting for Martel, I’m rooting for them. So, we’ll see how far it goes,” the Olympic athlete, 38, explained to Us Weekly. “I had dinner with them pretty early on. They were holding hands. There were no cameras. And so I didn’t get that energy at all from him that he was playing her. I felt like they really connected and really liked each other and that’s my experience throughout.”

On the Sunday, May 7, season 15 premiere of RHOA, Kenya Moore confronted the 53-year-old She by Shereé founder at Sanya’s husband’s 40th birthday party after she claimed the Love & Marriage: Huntsville star previously slid into her DMs.

“The funniest part was that I didn’t even know that was happening because the party had two spaces and I’m inside trying to entertain my guests and have fun and they’re outside fighting and someone’s telling me. I’m like, ‘You know what? I could care less what’s happening out there,’” the former track and field star explained to Us. “My husband’s right here and this is where I need to be. I was downloaded on the tea after.”

Sanya admits that friendships are “tested” throughout the season and that includes Kenya, 52, and Shereé’s after their confrontation.

“Kenya and Shereé, their history goes so far back that they seem to always kind of find a way back to a good place,” Sanya explained to Us. “It definitely starts off rocky, but I fee they find their way back to a good space, which I can’t say about everybody.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET..