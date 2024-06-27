The “good-for-nothing type of brother” whom Destiny’s Child sang about in “Bills Bills Bills” is the same “busta” from TLC’s “No Scrubs,” songwriter Kandi Burruss exclusively confirms to Us Weekly.

Burruss, 48, wrote both tracks in 1999 and gave Us insight into her lyrical muse.

“Well, the guy who kind of inspired some of those songs for me, he ended up becoming really successful later,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 25, while discussing her partnership with Hydroxycut. “At the time, back then [it] was kind of like, ‘Hmm, OK, guy, you need to get it together.’ But he ended up being successful in his own right, which I knew he had it in him, but sometimes guys aren’t going to get there if you’re being their crutch.”

Burruss has not disclosed the man’s identity, though he is aware of the chart-topping songs about his alleged behavior.

“I think he said something to me once, but I never confirmed it for him,” Burress said. “But I mean, hey, at the end of the day, he’s doing great now.”

Burruss has also kept in touch with the artists themselves, telling Us when she last saw Beyoncé and her fellow Destiny’s Child members.

“I’ve seen them on and off throughout the years. We didn’t really keep in touch calling each other on the phone or anything,” Burruss said on Tuesday. “I have run into [Beyoncé] a couple times, come to different events, [going to her] concert, seeing her backstage and stuff like that. But Kelly [Rowland], I’ve seen her probably a lot more than everybody else and LeToya Luckett, we still communicate.”

Burruss has moved on since writing for Destiny’s Child and TLC, including a stint on Bravo’s RHOA, a role on Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt and going on her own tour. She has also prioritized her fitness, entrusting Hydroxycut to help her slim down.

“I had really gained a lot of weight this past year coming into my birthday,” Burruss recalled to Us. “I was like 20 pounds heavier than I was the year prior and I was like, ‘OK,’ I was living my best life. I stopped doing Housewives. I was like, ‘OK, I can eat good, I can relax [and] I can travel.’ And then I saw in my husband’s [Todd Tucker] comments, somebody said, ‘Ooh, Kandi’s gaining weight.’ I was like, ‘OK, got to make a change. We got to stop this right now!’”

Burruss has since lost 10 pounds using Hydroxycut products.

“I mean, you’re not going to lose 20 overnight, but since I’ve started I’ve lost 10 pounds,” she said. “I’ve had really great energy, which has come in handy because I’m rehearsing a lot lately and it’s been helping me curb my appetite.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi