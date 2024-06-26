Kandi Burruss has left The Real Housewives of Atlanta in the rearview mirror — and a few extra pounds, too.

Burruss, 48, announced her exit from RHOA after 14 seasons in February, and she exclusively told Us Weekly it’s been good for both her mind and body.

“I’ve lost 10 pounds,” Burruss — who spoke to Us in connection with her partnership with Hydroxycut — said. “I’ve had really great energy, which has come in handy because I’m rehearsing a lot lately and it’s been helping me curb my appetite. Like, no desserts. I haven’t even craved them how I normally do. I’ve cut back on all the junk food that I was eating.”

Burruss and her musical girl group XSCAPE are gearing up to hit the road for a 30-date summer tour with SWV.

The reality star admitted she had “really gained a lot of weight in the past year,” which coincided with her big career decision.

“I was living my best life. I stopped doing Housewives, so I was like, ‘I can eat good, I can relax, I can travel,’” Burruss said.

After gaining roughly 20 pounds, Burruss admitted it was a comment on her husband Todd Tucker’s Instagram that made her realize she needed to make a change.

“I saw in my husband’s comments somebody said, ‘Ooh, Kandi’s gaining weight,’” she recalled. “I was like, OK, gotta make a change. We gotta stop this right now!’”

Now that she’s found the motivation, Burruss wants to see how much further she can go.

“I would like to see what it would look like if I could lose 30 pounds. I would love that. I haven’t been in my 130s since I was 30. It would be a dream for me to get down to 130-something. I just want to see it. Just one time,” she said.

To help her lose weight, Burruss has partnered with the new Hydroxycut family of products, including Pro-Clinical Glucose Support and Berberine-DHB, available to the public later this year.

On the topic of Housewives, Burruss said she hasn’t experienced any regret about leaving the legendary reality franchise.

“You wonder if you’re going to second guess yourself or the decision that you made,” she acknowledged. “Because that’s a major decision, to be a part of something for 14 seasons and then say, ‘Yeah, I’m going to walk away.’ That was a hard decision to make. But now that I’ve moved on, I’m feeling great about my choice.”

Burruss did get some advice about what might lie ahead from somebody who has been in her shoes.

“Cynthia [Bailey] told me that I’m not really going to miss it until it airs again,” she said. “When all of the girls are doing press and all of that, she said she thinks I’m going to miss it.”

Still, Burruss insisted, “As of now, I’m good.”

– Reporting by Christina Garibaldi