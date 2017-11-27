Kris Jenner is the reason for the season! The ever-expanding family of reality faves took time out of their busy schedules to film an early holiday special for our viewing pleasure. How generous!

The hour-long special, likely filmed sometime around October due to scenes from Kim Kardashian‘s appearance on Jennifer Lopez‘s October 14 Puerto Rico telethon, featured a rare cameo from a seemingly pregnant Kylie Jenner. Considering the timing, the episode was certainly chock-full of still-unconfirmed pregnancy hints.

Kris Shops for Pink Christmas Decorations For Kylie

The episode kicked off with Kris shopping for Christmas decorations with daughters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. In the first of a series of clues about Kylie’s pregnancy, Kris Skyped with her youngest daughter and offered to buy her “pink balls” as ornaments for her tree. Kylie, who as Us Weekly previously reported is having a girl, has used the feminine color several times as a way to tease her fans about her pregnancy news.

In keeping with the pink theme for Kylie, Kris then showcased a pink Christmas doll and explained to Kim and Kourtney, “That’s what I’m getting for Kylie.” Kourtney then pulled out the sass, telling her mom, “Why do you kiss Kylie’s ass? Is it because she makes you a lot of money?” Savage!

Later in the episode, Khloé Kardashian entered into a heated baking competition with her mom. Khloé, who also was likely pregnant during the filming of the special, showed no hint of a baby bump in spite of several full body shots. The mother-to-be did manage to don a strategically placed apron accessorized with a pair of pearls and red lipstick while cooking, naturally.

During the final taste test of the baking competition, the drama of discovering a winner came to a screeching halt when an unseen Kylie made a non-speaking cameo from the other room. While Kylie was never seen or heard in the moment, it was clear the Lip Kit mogul was hiding as Kim shouted at her not to interrupt their bake-off. Kim explained, “She’s talking to us.” Kourtney then shouted, “Kylie can talk. This is a household.” After that bizarre exchange, Khloé emerged the winner.

Kim Insists on Inviting the Hiltons to Kris’ Party

The special also featured a fascinating moment as Khloé, Kim and Kourtney helped Kris plan her infamous annual Christmas Eve party. In a star-studded name-dropping session, with some names bleeped out for privacy, the family strategically decided who was in or out for the bash. Notable guest names mentioned were Travis Barker, “Mr. and Mrs. Tom Hanks,” Cindy Crawford, Joan Collins and Toni Braxton. When it came time for the gang to decide on the Hiltons, Kim insisted “Yes. It’s just fun.”

The episode concluded with a family dinner that featured another cameo from Kylie. When it came time for her to say what she was thankful for, Kylie emotionally revealed, “I’m thankful for my mom, because I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re like my favorite person on the planet.” Later, in a confessional, Kylie wore a baggy men’s dress shirt and talked about loving her mother’s Christmas rituals saying, “I just can’t wait to keep doing those traditions.”

Kris Drops a Big Hint About Khloé and Kylie’s Pregnancies

When it came time for Kris to confess what she’s thankful for, the momager took the opportunity to hint at the onslaught of pregnancies in her family. Kris tearfully admitted, “I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby and now it’s like a faucet that we turned on that won’t turn off.” She continued, “The fact that I have all these grandchildren. It’s been the most amazing journey to watch your kids — because it’s truly the meaning of just life.” Considering Kim has confirmed her surrogate will soon be giving birth, along with Kylie and Khloé’s as-yet-unconfirmed but widely reported pregnancies, Kris is set for a very jolly 2018!

The episode concluded with a group photo of the family with ice skating legend Nancy Kerrigan as the Olympian stopped by for a post-dinner backyard ice skating session. Noticeably absent from filming was Kylie, who was not filmed standing up at any point in the episode.

