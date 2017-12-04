Kat Graham Still Talks to Her ‘Vampire Diaries’ Costars ‘All the Time’

A forever family. Kat Graham revealed to Us Weekly that she still keeps in touch with a lot of her former Vampire Diaries costars.

In fact, the actress, 28, regularly talks to several members of the beloved TV drama’s cast, including Nina Dobrev, who left at the end of season 6, but did come back for the series finale earlier this year.

“I talk to them all of the time,” Graham told Us while co-chairing amfAR’s Young Generation of Supporters even to raise funds for AIDS research in New York City on Friday, December 1. “I talk to Michael Malarkey a lot. Nina and I text a lot. So yeah, I have a good relationship with them.”

She added, “Candice [King]. I just had a really fun shoot in New Orleans and I remember the last time I was there was for her wedding and I had a wedding yesterday, a fake wedding of my own in New Orleans. So just everything reminds me of them.”

Despite all working on different projects now, Graham says they continue to remain close. “We have a lot of support for each other,” she said. “A lot of us are entering this new chapter and it’s important that everyone really supports each other especially right now.”

Speaking of new chapters, the “Put Your Graffiti on Me” singer is set to voice April O’Neil in Nickelodeon’s new animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which will debut in 2018.

“I’m a big Ninja Turtles/ Nickelodeon fan. I have always watched the cartoon and every time time I’ve seen it whether it’s in live action or in animation … it has never been an African American girl,” Graham told Us about being the first. “I had said to myself that moving forward, all of the projects that I would do would be to elevate being a black girl and elevate the community, and take on different roles that were maybe originally written or cast for a white girl — and take that and kind of grab it by the balls.”

“That’s what I’ve been trying to do. So every new project that I’ve done … hopefully people can tell that I’m trying to elevate and that is my agenda in the industry,” she added.

Reporting by Marc Lupo

