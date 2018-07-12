Katherine Heigl Raves Over New ‘Suits’ Role: She’s ‘the Most Badass Woman’ I’ve Ever Played

Katherine Heigl saw something she wanted and went for it. Now she’s starring on one of her favorite shows. “I was drawn to the show and am kind of a crazy fan girl, so I reached out to creator Aaron Korsch to talk about possibly collaborating on some of my projects I have in development, not knowing at the time they were going to do an eighth season of Suits,” the actress, 39, told Us Weekly.

Korsch responded to Heigl’s team and let them know he couldn’t do her projects because of Suits. “I casually, or not so casually, asked if he needed a tall blonde for season eight. Thankfully he took the bait and here I am, playing one of the most interesting and badass women I’ve had the opportunity to play,” she continued in the newest issue of Us, on newsstands now.

Heigl, who has been acting for more than 25 years, landed the role of Samantha Wheeler on the USA drama, and the character has the qualities that most women in the workplace would admire.

“She more than holds her own. She has strength and compassion but will not be bullied, pushed around or be making your coffee,” the former model explained. “She’s incredibly intelligent and ambitious and isn’t afraid of a good fight, but knows how to back off and has the integrity to apologize if she’s gone too far. She’s got a quick and sharp wit and loves a good cat-and-mouse game.”

The Grey’s Anatomy alum was also aware that she was heading into a well-knit family when joining the show. Last season, Meghan Markle’s Rachel Zane and Patrick J. Adams’ Mike Ross departed, leaving an opening. However, Heigl was welcomed with open arms, something she found extremely comforting. She told Us: “They’ve spent the last eight years together forming bonds and close friendships and it was truly so gracious of the cast to be so welcoming and kind.”

Season 8 of Suits premieres on USA Wednesday, July 18, at 9 p.m. ET.

