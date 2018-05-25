That’s a wrap for Hannah Baker and Katherine Langford. The actress took to Instagram on Friday, May 25, to say goodbye to the role she played for the past two years and how much it has meant to her.

“’Hannah…I love you…and I let you go’ Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you,” Langford, 22, wrote on Instagram. “As most of you know @13reasonswhy was my first ever job and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah’s story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season 2. Thank you to @netflix @paramountpics @anoncontent , the incredible producers, creatives, cast and crew for making these last 2 years so special. And to all of you here – Thanky ou for filling my life with love and light 🙏 Regardless of whether Hannah is there or not, I know that I will continue to strive to do work that is meaningful and has a positive impact – whether that be in film, music, or any other form of art. There is a lot coming up this next year, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”

The first season of 13 Reasons Why captured the story of Hannah’s life and death, with the finale showing her suicide. During season 2, which hit Netflix earlier this month, Hannah returned, only in Clay’s (Dylan Minnette) mind.

While Netflix has not yet revealed if the series will get a third season, Us Weekly can confirm that the second season was the last for Langford and Hannah Baker.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Tuesday, May 22, Langford revealed that she was just happy she was asked to come back for the second season after how the first ended.

“I don’t want it to sound cliche, but I feel so grateful to have been a part of 13 Reasons Why, and season one was something I was really able to sink my teeth into. Season two was challenging for different reasons,” she said. “You know, I had to put a lot of trust in [showrunner-creator] Brian Yorkey and the writers and the directors in developing Hannah’s character over the course of shooting. I have Love, Simon out at the moment, which I’m so proud of and which I’m hearing so many great things from. I just finished a film called Spontaneous. But there’s a lot more coming up, and a lot that I’m just taking a second to work on in the next few months before kind of letting anything else out.”

13 Reasons Why seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.

