Katy Perry is still rooting for Taylor Swift.

When Access Hollywood asked the American Idol judge, 39, on Monday, April 22, if she listened to Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, she responded with a resounding “Yes,” adding, “And the whole world is too.”

In February, Perry — along with Travis Kelce, Taiki Waititi and Rita Ora — supported Swift, 34, by attending her Eras Tour show in Australia.

Perry later shared a series of photos and videos from the concert via Instagram, including a clip of herself singing “Bad Blood” and a selfie with Swift backstage. “Got to see an old friend shine tonight ♥️✨,” she captioned the post.

Related: Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s Feud Timeline: A Look Back at Their Complicated Re... After years of bad blood, Katy Perry opened up about her ongoing feud with Taylor Swift during a particularly honest edition of James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ and revealed that she is ready to make up if T. Swift can apologize — here’s how the pop stars went from friends to enemies

The appearance reaffirmed that the long standing feud between Perry and Swift had come to an end. The pair forged a friendship in 2009, though fans speculated about a beef between them over the years. After they both dated John Mayer, gossip circulated that Perry had recruited Swift’s backup dancers.

Swift never confirmed “Bad Blood” was about Perry, but she explained that it was about a professional betrayal.

“She did something so horrible. I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.’ And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business,” Swift told Rolling Stone in 2014 without naming her foe. “She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational — you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

By 2019, it seemed the music icons had put the feud behind them when Perry appeared in Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video.

Related: Everything to Know About Taylor Swift’s 11th Studio Album ‘The Tortured Poets De... Taylor Swift shocked Swifties when she announced her 11th studio album during the 2024 Grammys. While accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, Swift celebrated her 13th career win by confirming that her new album is coming sooner than fans might have thought. “[The way I can celebrate] is by telling you a secret […]

“We saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things and then saw each other again at another party,” Swift said on the U.K.’s Capital Breakfast radio show that June. “She and I have been fine for a while, like, really on good terms. … We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever, you know, made the public aware.”

One month later, Perry referred to Swift’s 2018 Reputation Tour on KIIS 1065’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show. “I just thought, you know, she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support,” Perry explained. “And truly, as I was finishing mine, I realized how much we have in common. And maybe there’s only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we’re coming from, and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other.”

The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped on Friday, April 19, is Swift’s 11th studio album and features 31 songs.