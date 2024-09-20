The ruling on the field stands: Sportscaster Kay Adams is not in a romantic relationship with New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

“I’m not dating Daniel Jones — breaking, breaking news — I’ve met him all of two times,” Adams, 38, said on the Thursday, September 19, episode of “The 25/10 Show.”

She added, “Wish him the best, I’m pretty sure he has a girlfriend.”

While the NFL star has been linked to Ella Bonafede over the years, he tries to keep his romantic life out of the spotlight. The same can be said for Adams, who told hosts LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson that privacy is important to her.

“We can say this today on ‘25/10 Show,’ she cleared the air, they are not dating,” McCoy, 36, said before poking fun at the Giants’ losing record this season. “Plus — you know you like the winning quarterbacks.”

For the record, Adams said in her latest interview that she doesn’t have a celebrity crush or a “type” of man she is looking for. Instead, she’s keeping her heart open after going through a private breakup.

“It was the first person I ever thought I could be with for real,” she said without naming the ex. “I was so in love that now I’m trying to figure it out.”

In August, Adams sparked romance rumors with Jones, 27, when she interviewed the athlete for her “Up and Adams Show.” The pair appeared flirty in the interview as Adams quizzed Jones about his “supernatural” beard and mentioned his newfound “physical changes.”

After some fans commented on her chemistry with Jones, Adams seemingly addressed the gossip on her show.

“You gotta protect your boy, my boy, the world internet thinks [he’s] my boy,” she told New York Giants guard Jermain Eluemunor in September, before trying to change the subject. “I don’t want to talk about it, oh God.”

Romance rumors aside, Adams was able to have some fun in her latest interview when McCoy and Jackson, 37, suggested that Tom Brady could be a good match for her.

“Tom is perfect,” she said. “He looks like he came out of an airbrushed magazine onto the road.”

Jackson later recalled the moment he told Brady, 47, that Adams would be a good romantic option. (The former New England Patriots quarterback laughed it off.)

After the revelation, Adams replied, “I don’t even know what to say at this point.”