More than three decades after their debut, Bill and Ted are set for another excellent adventure — this time on the big stage.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, who famously costarred as time-traveling California high-school slackers in 1989, will be reunited on Broadway in fall 2025. The two will star in a revival of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, with Reeves playing Estragon to Winter’s Vladimir.

Award-winning and Tony-nominated British director Jamie Lloyd is set to helm the production, which will mark Reeves’ Broadway debut. The show will open at a theater to be announced.

“We’re incredibly excited to be on stage together and work with the great Jamie Lloyd in one of our favorite plays,” Reeves and Winter, both 59, said in a joint statement on Thursday, August 1.

Lloyd noted, “It is a real honor to be collaborating with the brilliant Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on Samuel Beckett’s sublime masterpiece — one of the greatest plays of all time.”

The play, which features two characters aimlessly waiting for a figure that never arrives while contemplating the meaning of life, originally premiered in Paris in 1953, with an English language version bowing in London in 1955. Widely considered one of the most influential and significant plays of the 20th century, it has numerous references in pop culture, with mentions in everything from music to television to films to video games.

In addition to its New York Broadway turn next fall, the production will return to London this September, starring Lucian Msamati and Ben Whishaw.

Reeves’ and Winter’s turn in Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure marked an unforgettable pairing in a classic film franchise, with the 1989 original being followed by 1991’s Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey and 2020’s Bill and Ted Face The Music.

In the original, the two portray teenage buddies Bill (Winters) and Ted (Reeves), who are pursuing their own rock band and fretting over history class, where a failing grade would result in Ted’s father sending him to military school. In a fantastic turn of events, the two meet a time-traveler from the year 2688, who sends them on a trip to past decades and centuries in order to learn about various historical events first-hand.

Reeves’s most recent project was action film John Wick: Chapter Four; he’ll next star in the Aziz Ansari-directed Good Fortune opposite Seth Rogen. Winter, meanwhile, an actor/director/writer, recently finished production on Adulthood, which also features Josh Gad and Kaya Scodelario.