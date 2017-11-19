Keeping up with the important causes! The Sunday, November 19, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians brought us a special glimpse into Kim Kardashian‘s ongoing efforts to better herself by exposing herself and her sisters to causes that demand awareness. This week, the mogul focused her attention on the ever-expanding homeless epidemic in Los Angeles.

The episode kicked off with Kim driving through downtown Los Angeles on her way home from the Museum of Ice Cream. After seeing rows of tents in a downtown homeless encampment, Kim naively commented, “You’re allowed to put a tent on the side of the road?” Her sister Khloé Kardashian took a brief break from taking what appeared to be a selfie to comment “so sad” before returning to her gaze to her phone.

Kim and Khloé Visit a Homeless Shelter

If Kim’s attention toward the homeless crisis appeared vapid at first, it quickly deepened as she became determined to educate herself. The KKW Beauty founder revealed in a testimonial, “I’m just at a point in my life where I don’t want to be naive anymore. … I really do want to learn.” Kim and Khloé then visited Union Rescue Mission and heard the stories of several homeless individuals, learning and exposing those stories using their E! platform.

Kim concluded the meeting by implying it’s not just drug use that leads someone to being homeless, adding, “There’s so many circumstances that can lead to this situation.” Realizing she can’t solve the problem single-handedly, she added, “The city needs to figure out housing and it’s not gonna be just one person.”

Kim Is Determined to Make a Difference

Kim then met with councilwoman Nury Martinez, who showed her photos of one of the largest homeless encampments in Los Angeles, on San Fernando Road. Kim urged the councilwoman, “People just have to see this. I want to drive down here. I want to bring our cameras. I want to show people what it’s like just down the street.” Kim then revealed, “If me speaking about it even brings awareness to one person, then that can help make a difference.”

Kim then volunteered with her now ex-assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, at the Alexandria House in L.A. In a celebratory afternoon, Kim offered a glam squad, resume instruction and money management to the residents of the women’s shelter.

Khloé Wants a Better Looking Belly Button

During a lighter moment in the episode, Khloé admired half-sister Kendall Jenner‘s svelte stomach and navel. Khloé confessed her future plastic surgery plans: “I literally will get Botox around my belly button so it looks like that. … I’m going to.” But that might need to wait until after her baby is born!

Kris Jenner’s Stationery Says ‘Kris Kardashian’

We also got a glimpse into Kris Jenner‘s home office as Khloé confronted her mother about never remembering their plans. As Kris wrote a note for herself, we saw a shot of her stationery — which had her old name, “Kris Kardashian.” Khloé commented, “Did you forget what your last name is too?”

