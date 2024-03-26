Keith Urban is joining The Voice as the new mega mentor for season 25.

Urban, 56, is replacing Wynonna Judd, who served as a mega mentor for season 24. The four-time Grammy winner is joining coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend and Reba McEntire for the current season, which premiered February 26 on NBC.

The Voice welcomed the “Brown Eyes Baby” singer on Instagram, captioning a photo, “Let’s hear it for #TheVoice Mega Mentor Keith Urban.”

Previous mega mentors include Legend, 45, McEntire, 68 and Gwen Stefani, all of whom became full-time coaches. Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Ed Sheeran, Garth Brooks, Rihanna and Dolly Parton have also served as mentors. Meanwhile, Usher, CeeLo Green and Christina Aguilera returned to mentor after their coaching stints concluded.

Now that the show’s battle rounds have wrapped up, Urban will debut as the new mega mentor for the knockout rounds, which kick off on April 8.

During that round, two singers from the same team are pitted against each other. Their coach determines who advances to the playoffs, the final round before live shows begin. During the knockouts, each coach can use a steal to take an eliminated singer from another team.

McEntire has known Urban for many years, and in 2020, they recorded the “Be A Light” COVID-19 relief charity song with Thomas Rhett as well as Lady A’s Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin.

During a recent episode of The Voice earlier this month, McEntire attempted to use her connection with Urban to persuade singer Ronnie Wilson to join her team.

When Wilson named gospel and country as his top two musical influences, McEntire pretended to call Urban and his wife, Nicole Kidman.

“Nicole, would you put Keith on the line, please?” she teased. “Hey, Keith, how ya doin’? Yeah, we’re here at The Voice — if you were on The Voice, who would you want to coach you? Me? Nicole said her too?”

However, Reba’s pitch did not work, and Wilson joined Team Legend.

Urban previously served as a judge on the Australian version of The Voice, as well as on American Idol from 2013 to 2016. Last year, he became a mentor for the Idol season 21 finale, advising the top three contestants and performing his song “Wild Hearts.”

“To be able to come in as a mentor, and play as well, is incredible,” he told People in May 2023. “That was home for me for several seasons, and the mentoring part is probably one of the things I always enjoyed the most, getting to work with the artist one-on-one.”