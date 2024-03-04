The Twilight saga’s Cullen clan is together again.

Kellan Lutz, along with costars Peter Facinelli, Ashley Greene and Jackson Rathbone, attended the Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle, proving that their bond transcends both time and vampire lore.

Lutz, 38, took to Instagram on Sunday, March 3, to share a photo of the group, writing, “Got the fam together! 🙌”

Fans were quick to celebrate the reunion in the comments section. “Omg the cullenssss😭😭😭😭😭😭💜💜💜💜🧿🧿🧿🪬🪬,” one user wrote, while another teased, “My Roman Empire.”

Twilight costar Nikki Reed also commented, writing, “I love this and I love you guys!!!!!”

Facinelli, 50, portrayed the Cullen family patriarch in the Twilight franchise, which released five movies from 2008 to 2012. Lutz, Greene, 37, and Rathbone, 39, played Cullen kids Emmett, Alice and Jasper, respectively, with Robert Pattinson starring as vampire heartthrob Edward, who falls in love with his human classmate Bella (Kristen Stewart).

In the years since the final movie premiered, the Twilight cast has been outspoken about their experience working on the franchise — and they haven’t shied away from poking fun at the fantasy films. In January, Reed, 35, introduced her husband, Ian Somerhalder, as “Cc Emmett Cullen” in her first TikTok video.

In December 2023, Taylor Lautner, who played werewolf Jacob, detailed the competition that existed between him and costar Pattinson, 37, off screen.

“I think it was tough. I don’t know for [Pattinson], but for me at least … especially at the age I was at,” Lautner, 32, said on an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “You get your feelings hurt sometimes when you shouldn’t, but it’s hard not to sometimes.”

During Twilight’s peak popularity, fans were divided into Team Edward or Team Jacob. These two supernatural beings were vying for the affection of Bella, who ultimately chooses Edward, but Jacob discovers his own happily ever after with the couple’s daughter, Renesmee.

The onscreen rivalry proved to be challenging for the Home Team actor.

“It was awkward at times for the two of us standing together on a balcony and a thousand girls booing Rob but cheering for me,” Lautner shared. “And then this [other] half booing me and cheering for [him], but us having to have some sort of friendship was difficult.”

He continued: “The thing with me and Rob is we’re very, very different people. We never really connected on a deep level just because we’re different humans, but he was always fantastic and the sweetest person ever.”

Lautner previously discussed the awkwardness that arose due to the intense Twilight fandom during a February 2023 appearance on “The Toast” podcast.

“I was so young and yeah, I do feel like it was very strange traveling the world and being in different cities and having thousands of screaming fans either taking your side or the other guy’s side,” he recalled. “Like, we’re a team. We’re both just trying to make the best movies. It was a little bizarre, the competitiveness. There wasn’t a competitiveness between me and Rob, but having that constant reminder, it definitely had an impact.”