Kristen Stewart has a very different perspective on the Twilight series over a decade after the franchise premiered.

While the films center around a heterosexual love triangle between Bella Swan (Stewart), Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner), Stewart, 33, said she can “only see” the series as gay now.

“I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating,” Stewart told Variety on Thursday, January 11. “It’s such a gay movie. I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor and Rob and me, and it’s so hidden and not OK. I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book. It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you. That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love.”

Amid the film’s rapid success, Stewart and Pattinson, 37, began an off-screen romance from 2009 to 2013. Years later, Stewart came out during her monologue on Saturday Night Live when she called herself “so gay” while talking about former President Donald Trump tweeting about her relationship with Pattinson.

“It was cool to frame it in a funny context because it could say everything [about my sexuality] without [my] having to sit down and do an interview,” she explained on Thursday to Variety. “So what platform is that going to be on? And who’s going to make money on that? And who’s going to be the person that broke it? I broke it, alone.”

Stewart noted that “it wasn’t even like [she] was hiding.” She continued that she “was so openly out” with her girlfriend “for years at that point,” adding, “I’m like, ‘I’m a pretty knowable person.’”

Months after coming out on SNL, Stewart explained that she’s “been deeply in love” with everyone that she has dated.

“Did you think I was faking it? I’ve always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn’t like getting made fun of,” Stewart said in her cover story for Harper’s Bazaar U.K.’s September 2017 issue.

As for where she stands in her current love life, Stewart announced her engagement to Dylan Meyer in 2021 but the pair haven’t walked down the aisle just yet. In June 2023, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple’s nuptials will “probably happen this year.”

“They had planned a ceremony in L.A. but rethought it. Then they planned a destination wedding, but things came up and it was put on hold,” the insider said, adding that they are planning the wedding “on their own terms” and it will “be perfect.”