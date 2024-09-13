Kelly Clarkson thinks bringing Carrie Underwood back as judge was a “brilliant” move by American Idol producers.

“What better person to have — somebody that’s won that show to come back,” Clarkson, 42, told E! News on Thursday, September 12. “To have gone through it all and then had such a huge career like her, that’s invaluable.”

Clarkson thinks that fellow Idol champ Underwood, 41, will “be honest” with the contestants because she’s been in their shoes.

“To have somebody to look at and go, ‘OK, they’ve done it and they’re sitting right there. So, that means I am capable of doing it. I can dream that big,’” Clarkson continued, adding that Underwood was an “awesome pick” for the show.

“I think she’s gonna do great,” the talk show host concluded.

Underwood was announced as Katy Perry’s replacement on August 1. ABC confirmed the news with a throwback video, showcasing the “Before He Cheats” singer’s American Idol journey.

“I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of million of people watching the show,” Underwood said in her announcement video. “I’m proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on the show and I’m so proud of everything I’ve accomplished since.”

Underwood has since broken down what she thinks her judging style will be like on the show.

“I think I can be honest and constructive, but still kind,” she said in an interview late last month. “And I think that’s the whole point, because people are coming in and it’s dreams. You’re part of somebody’s story from that moment on.”

Underwood was the fourth winner of American Idol, taking on the coveted title in 2005. Clarkson came three years before the country superstar as the show’s first-ever winner in 2002.

While Clarkson has not sat at the American Idol judging table, she has appeared on the panel for another singing competition show. The “Miss Independent” singer was a judge on The Voice from 2018 to 2021 and again in 2023.

When discussing Underwood’s new role as an American Idol judge, Clarkson looked back at her own time on The Voice.

Clarkson said, as a judge, she was able to “look at these artists and go, ‘No, no, no, this isn’t lip service. I’ve been you literally, and this can happen and it’s a lot of hard work.'”

She imagines that Underwood will do the same.

American Idol season 23 is set to premiere in 2025.