Carrie Underwood plans to bring her unique musical insight — and country flare — to the table as the newest American Idol judge.

“I think I can be honest and constructive, but still kind,” Underwood, 41, told radio personality Buzz Brainard on Friday, August 23, of her goal as a judge. “And I think that’s the whole point, because people are coming in and it’s dreams. You’re part of somebody’s story from that moment on.”

Underwood was the fourth winner of American Idol in 2005. She has since become one of the biggest names in country music, but that doesn’t mean she is stuck in that genre.

“I feel like I’ve been so blessed to obviously be so rooted in country music, but I’ve been able to be a part of many other genres or music as well,” Underwood said during her appearance at SiriusXM’s Music Row Happy Hour in Las Vegas via E! News. “I mean, I’ve got a song with Papa Roach right now. It’s a lot of fun.”

It’s that expansive catalog that Underwood hopes will inspire the next generation of Idol contestants. “I like to think that I am versatile,” she continued. “And, hopefully, when I listen to people come and audition, I can have any lens I need to put on in terms of what music I’m thinking.”

Katy Perry announced in February that season 22 would be her last on the judge’s panel. Six months later, ABC confirmed that Underwood will replace her for the upcoming season 23. She will join Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

“She is our queen, she is our icon of American Idol,” showrunner and executive producer Megan Wolflick told Entertainment Tonight on August 1 of Underwood.

Wolflick continued, “Well, it is 20 years since she auditioned in St. Louis for American Idol, and to have the first ever Idol alum on the panel has always been something that’s been interesting to me. … We’ve been really excited to make it all happen.”

Richie, 75, is equally as excited to have Underwood sitting beside him. “What a great judge,” he told E! News earlier this month. “Now we don’t have to explain anymore, ‘We know how you feel.’ As artists, we know how you feel, but we’ve never been in that oval that says, American Idol. She’s been there, done that.”

Bryan, meanwhile, joked that if Underwood has a therapist, “She’s probably going to have to double [up on sessions] to deal with me and Lionel.”

He teased during his August appearance on Audacy’s 100.7 The Wolf, “Maybe I should credit her or give her … I wonder, ‘Do therapists do gift cards where I can call her therapist and gift her a voucher?’”

Underwood doesn’t seem worried about her new counterparts, telling Brainard on Friday she is already “gearing up” for her role. “There’s a lot going on,” she added.

Season 23 auditions for American Idol began on August 12. A premiere date has not been announced.