Reclaiming her power! Kelly Clarkson subtly shaded her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, in a teaser for her new song “Mine.”

“Someone’s gonna show you / How a heart can be used / Like you did mine,” the American Idol alum sang a capella in a snippet via Twitter on Tuesday, April 4, also noting that the track will be released on April 14.

Ahead of announcing her single announcement, Clarkson revealed that her new album, Chemistry, would be available soon after working on it for “close to three years” — during her messy split from Blackstock, 46.

“It’s called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word — also, it might be one of the songs on the album — that really described the whole thing,” the Kelly Clarkson Show host explained in a video via Twitter and Instagram on March 26. “I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some ‘I’m angry,’ ‘I’m sad’ — just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. A whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to just one thing. So there’s the good, the bad, and the ugly kinda thing going on in it.”

Us Weekly confirmed in June 2020 that Clarkson filed for divorce from the music manager after nearly seven years of marriage. The “Because of You” singer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

“They clashed on so many levels and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return,” a source told Us at the time.

Following their breakup, the exes were engaged in a lengthy legal battle over the next two years as they fought over their assets, finances and custody of their two children: daughter River, 8, and son Remington, 6. The Voice coach ultimately agreed in their 2022 divorce settlement to pay Blackstock a one-time amount of $1.3 million in addition to $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 2024, according to documents obtained by Us.

Clarkson retained primary custody of their children. Blackstock, for his part, will have visitation of his kids once a month. The “Since You Been Gone” songstress consented to pay $45,601 a month in child support until the minors are 18 or can financially support themselves.

“[Divorce] rips you apart,” Clarkson shared during a March appearance on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast. “I think the thing about divorce — especially having it publicized, and people thinking they know the whole thing — the hardest part of that is, like, it wasn’t an overnight decision. Anyone that’s been divorced [knows]. That was years in trying to make — not make it work, ‘cause I never wanted to be part of something to make it work — I wanted to make it beautiful. I wanted to make it awesome. I wanted to make it everything it possibly could be, and sometimes that just doesn’t happen.”