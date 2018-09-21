Kelly Clarkson knows how to throw shade in the politest way. The singer called out iHeartRadio for not playing her music, but the jab appeared to be as good natured as they come.

The back-and-forth started when the network tweeted to promote Clarkson’s appearance at their upcoming iHeartRadio Music Festival: “#iHeartFestival performer? Check. Talk show host? Check. @kelly_clarkson is doing it all.”

….except for getting my songs played on your stations. I guess I’m cool enough to invite but not cool enough to play my record. #truth #check #seeyasaturday HAHAHAHAHAHA #MeaningOfLife https://t.co/WNGa0xqAyN — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 20, 2018

The 36-year-old Voice coach had a witty retort at the ready. “….except for getting my songs played on your stations,” she replied. “I guess I’m cool enough to invite but not cool enough to play my record. #truth #check #seeyasaturday HAHAHAHAHAHA #MeaningOfLife.”

However, iHeartRadio denied Clarkson’s claims. “Kelly has always been one of our most played artists,” an iHeart rep told Variety in a statement. “As soon as her record company puts out her next song, we’ll be playing that one too.”

This only added more fuel to the American Idol alum’s Twitter comebacks. “Alright iHeartRadio lets do this!!” she tweeted on Friday, September 21. “I’m gonna keep singing/working my ass off and you give #Heat a fair shot!! That’s all I’m asking! That’s all any artist asks for. Mama’s ready!! #iHeartFestival #letsdothis #partners #musicforthewin.”

Clarkson’s most recent album, Meaning of Life, was released in October 2017. “Heat” was released as a single from the record in July of this year.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place in Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday, September 22. Other artists scheduled to appear include fellow American Idol winner Carrie Underwood, Justin Timberlake, Childish Gambino, Fleetwood Mac, Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes. Clarkson is set to take the stage on Saturday.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!