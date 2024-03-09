Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos hilariously parodied Nicole Kidman’s iconic 2021 “We come to this place for magic” AMC Theatres commercial for their Academy Awards aftershow.

On Friday, March 8, Ripa, 53, shared the parody via Instagram with the caption, “Patiently waiting for Live’s After the Oscars Show….”

The Live With Kelly and Mark hosts recreated the original viral commercial (complete with matching blue and silver pinstripe suits and identical intro narration) to tease their upcoming episode from the 96th annual Academy Awards, which will be held on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The funny video starts with an artistic shot of a woman in heels walking through a puddle after a rain shower. The camera angle then changes and Ripa is revealed as she slowly pulls down the hood of her raincoat and gazes up at the “LIVE” sign on the side of a movie theater. She then smiles and heads inside where she meets up with Consuelos, 52. The couple then sit side-by-side and watch a series of movie trailers together that they themselves are starring in.

Among the movie imitations are classics like A Few Good Men, Princess Bride, There’s Something About Mary, Basic Instinct and Dirty Dancing, where the duo are shown in costume doing the famous lift from the finale before Consuelos turns to the camera and says, “Nobody puts Kelly in a corner.”

The Oscar-nominated blockbuster Barbie is also depicted in the movie montage. Ripa is dressed in a head-to-toe pink outfit wearing a long, braided blonde wig as she cruises down the highway in the doll’s signature pink convertible singing while Consuelos is in the backseat as Ken — blonde hair and all.

As the movie trailers roll, viewers are also shown shots of the couple watching all the clips from their seats and getting emotional during some of them. At one point, Consuelos even wipes away a tear with a tissue as he watches himself reenact the “you can’t handle the truth” scene in A Few Good Men.

Live’s After the Oscars episode will feature Project Runway‘s Elaine Welteroth talking Oscars fashion, musician Andy Grammer performing an array of songs and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco giving his take on the night. The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer will also serve as a red carpet correspondent for Live while Ripa and Consuelos will interview Oscar winners backstage minutes after they accept their awards.

This year’s show will be extra special for the TV couple because it will be Consuelos’s first time hosting the After the Oscars show as a permanent cohost, and they’ll be back in the studio for the regular morning show a few hours later.

The 2024 Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live from Los Angeles on ABC Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.