No, no, no, there is not another Destiny’s Child reunion on the horizon. Kelly Rowland opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about why the group has too much on their plate to make it happen right now.

“We haven’t talked about it, and I’m finishing up a record and excited about it,” the 37-year-old told Us at the opening night of Refinery29’s inaugural Chicago “29Rooms: Turn It Into Art” on July 25. “And Michelle [Williams] is planning a wedding, and she’s got a TV show coming up, so it’s, you know, everybody’s doing their own thing and still very supportive of each other and excited for each other. So that’s it!”

Rowland and Williams joined Beyoncé during her two headlining sets at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. The girl group performed their hits “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name” and “Soldier.” They hung out at Peter Dundas’ store opening in West Hollywood later that same month.

Williams, 38, gushed about the dynamic among the “Cater 2 U” singers when she spoke to Us in May: “We all have a great relationship off the stage and keep in touch regularly, so it’s a simple phone call when we want to get together for dinner or a performance.”

Meanwhile, Rowland teased how she comes up with ideas for her solo music. “We wrote a song in the studio the other night, and everybody, it was like the whole room felt the way I did,” she told Us at the Chicago event. “And it was like we were playing tennis off of each other with ideas and concepts and words and moments and just making it real life, and making the song have a pulse, lyrically and with the melody.”

