Kelly Stafford isn’t usually afraid to speak her mind, but she wishes she could take back a few of her recent comments about husband Matthew Stafford’s relationship with his Los Angeles Rams teammates.

During a recent episode of her “The Morning After” podcast, Kelly, 34, said that Matthew, 35, has had trouble connecting with some of the younger players on his team. “He said it’s so different and so hard to get to know these guys,” she told listeners. “He had a book printed out. He had the equipment guy get a book printed of all their faces and all their names, because he’s like, ‘I need to know their names.'”

Kelly’s remarks raised eyebrows among some NFL fans — and she now has some regrets about spilling the tea. “I felt pretty bad last week,” she said during an interview with Detroit news station Local 4 published on Thursday, August 31. “I put my foot in my mouth pretty good last week.”

She went on to describe the comments as “probably the worst thing” she’s done “when it comes” to Matthew. “I spoke on a topic that … [is] relatable, to the fact that it’s hard to relate to someone who is 10 years younger than you,” she continued. “ And I do think that’s entirely true. But I’m not in an NFL locker room, I’m not spending every day with these teammates.”

While some listeners took Kelly’s words very seriously, Rams coach Sean McVay said he wasn’t concerned about discord among the team. “I took that as more of a joke at the old man,” McVay, 37, told reporters on Tuesday, August 29. “I mean, if you watch and if you come out to camp, this guy’s done a phenomenal job of leading, connecting with his teammates. I think it’s one of those deals that becomes a fun narrative in a dead period. And I know Kelly well enough to know that she was probably taking a good old rib at the old man as her husband’s getting older playing, but this guy’s done a phenomenal job, and I know how much he loves his teammates and how much they love him.”

This isn’t the first time Kelly — who shares twins Chandler and Sawyer, 6, and daughters Hunter, 5, and Tyler, 3, with Matthew — has made headlines for her comments. In 2020, she came under fire for calling the state of Michigan a “dictatorship” because of its coronavirus restrictions. (Matthew, who wed Kelly in 2015, was then playing for the Detroit Lions.)

“I understand there’s a pandemic, and I understand it’s very scary. I’m scared of it, too. If you are at risk, do not leave your house until there’s a vaccine,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Shutting down all these small businesses, things that people have worked their life for, shutting them down again is not the answer, because they will not make it, so once we are able to leave our house, once this dictatorship decides to let us have some freedom, there will be nothing left. I’m just over it.”

She later apologized and admitted that “dictatorship” was a poor choice of words. “I got caught up in the heat of the moment, that is my fault,” she wrote. “I don’t know the answer and I won’t pretend to. I care about the people who are losing their lives or battling this … and also the medical staff who care for them.”